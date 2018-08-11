ENGLISH

Vivo smartphones to receive Android 9 Pie update in Q4 of 2018

Vivo devices which will receive the latest Android Pie update will be the Vivo Nex and the Vivo X21.

    Android 9 Pie has been officially announced recently. The Google's Pixel line-up has already started receiving the stable build of the Android 9 Pie. Some other smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and others have also started releasing the latest version of the Android update for their devices. Besides, the other smartphone manufacturers such as OnePlus and Huawei have also promised to roll out the stable version of the Android 9 Pie update for their devices. Huawei has already started testing the update for four of its devices. Now, Vivo has joined the bandwagon and has announced that it will also be releasing the Android Pie update for its devices.

    As per some reports from the Android Authority, Vivo has now confirmed it will start rolling out the Android Pie update for its devices in the Q4 of 2018. However, the company has not revealed any specific dates as to when it will roll out the Android 9 update for its devices. Also, the Chinese smartphone maker has not revealed the list of the smartphones which will receive the stable build of the Android Pie update.

    It is being further reported that the Vivo devices which will receive the latest Android Pie update will be the Vivo Nex and the Vivo X21. "Designing for consumers' needs continues to be Vivo's top priority. Upgrading to the latest Android Pie operating system to deliver a better mobile experience is, therefore, an area Vivo is working on bringing to consumers as soon as possible."

    As we mentioned earlier the other smartphone brands which will receive the Android 9 update includes Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo and Nokia. The Huawei devices to receive the update include Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, Honor 10 and Honor V10.

    To recall, The Vivo Nex features a humongous 6.59-inches Full HD+ resolution notch-less edge-t0-edge Super AMOLED display that has a pixel density of 388ppi. On the imaging front, the Vivo Nex sports a dual-lens camera setup which has a 12MP primary sensor (f/1.8) and a 5MP secondary sensor (f/2.4) for creating a depth field effect. Up front, the device features an 8MP (f/2.0) pop-up camera.

    Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 845 CPU which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory to take care of the multitasking and storage requirements. The device is backed by a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
