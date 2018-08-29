Vivo V11 Pro leaked press renders suggests Snapdragon 660 SoC with 6GB of RAM

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been teasing its upcoming smartphone the Vivo V11 Pro on a number of platforms lately. Recently, the device was teased on India's popular e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. The teasers and other rumors related to the Vivo V11 Pro suggested that the device could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner which the company had first introduced with the Vivo X21. Vivo has reportedly also sent out media invites for an event which is to be held on September 6, 2018. It is expected that Vivo could launch the V11 Pro at the event.

Now, some official press renders and specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone have surfaced over the web. It is being reported that AndroidPure has managed to get its hands on the official press renders and specs of the Vivo V11 Pro.

As per the report, the upcoming Vivo smartphone which is the V11 Pro will sport a massive 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner like the company's previous offering Vivo X21.

The imaging aspects of the Vivo V11 Pro will include a dual-rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens for depth sensing. Up front, the device will pack a 25MP AI-enabled camera for capturing selfies.

Under the hood, the Vivo V11 Pro will be backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device will also come with a triple card slot which will support two SIM cards and a microSD card. The presence of microSD card suggests that the memory is expandable; however, up to how much the memory can be expanded is not clear at the moment.

The leaked press renders also suggests that the Vivo V11 Pro will be powered by a 3400mAH battery and will have Vivo's Dual-Engine fast charging support. The leaked renders also suggest that the V11 Pro will have a microUSB port for charging and data transfer instead of the USB Type-C port. Apart from this, the leaked press renders confirms the design of the V11 Pro which was leaked previously.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, there is no confirmation by the company on the same. However, as we mentioned earlier that the company is expected to launch the V11 Pro in an event which will be held in Mumbai on September 6.

