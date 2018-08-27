Vivo V9, Vivo X21 and Vivo Y83 get price cut in India

Smartphone price cuts aren't new and Vivo is one of the brands that has been slashing the pricing of its smartphones in a timely manner. In a recent development, three Vivo smartphones have received a drop in MOP (Market Operative Price) or dealer pricing in the country. Notably, these devices have got up to Rs. 4,000 price drop.

As per a report by Gadgets360, the pricing of Vivo V9, Vivo X21 and Vivo Y83 have received a price drop in the country. The new pricing will come into effect starting today, August 27. Eventually, these smartphones will be priced starting Rs. 13,990.

Vivo V9 price cut

The Vivo V9 was launched in India for Rs. 22,990. After receiving a price cut of Rs. 4,000, this smartphone is available at a price point of Rs. 18,990. Notably, the smartphone had already receiving price cuts taking its cost down to Rs. 20,990. With the recent cut, the device will be a rival to the other popular mid-range smartphones such as the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Honor Play those were recently launched in the country in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

Vivo X21 price cut

Vivo X21 is the first smartphone to be launched in India with an in-display fingerprint sensor. This device was launched in India for Rs. 35,990. Now, it appears to have received a price cut of Rs. 4,000 taking its cost down to Rs. 31,990. Though the report reveals the price cut, the new pricing is yet to be reflected by Flipkart and the official Vivo e-store.

Vivo Y83 price cut

The Vivo Y83 was launched in India in June for Rs. 14,990. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 that takes it down to Rs. 13,990. This makes the device even more affordable though it cannot stack up to the competition from other bestselling devices with better specifications.

Notably, the latest report regarding the price cut on the above-mentioned Vivo smartphones has come at a time when the company is all set to unveil the Vivo V11 Pro in India on September 6. This smartphone has been teased to feature a Halo FullView display, a dual-camera module at its rear and the fourth generation in-display fingerprint technology.