Vivo V15 Pro press renders hit the web

Vivo is hitting the headlines on a timely basis as the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone is nearing. Well, the talk is about the Vivo V15 Pro, which is slated to be launched in India on February 20. The recent leaks and speculations have already spilled the beans on what we can expect from this smartphone likely to sport a notch-less display.

Now, the fresh press renders of the upcoming Vivo smartphone have been revealed by Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice. The newly leaked Vivo V15 Pro renders give us an idea of what we can expect from the smartphone in terms of design and looks. These press renders are similar to what the previous renders had revealed. And, the Amazon India listing of the smartphone also showed a similar design language.

Vivo V15 Pro press renders

As tipped by previous speculations, the Vivo V15 Pro appears to feature a triple camera setup at its rear. At the front, it appears to have a pop-up camera module at the top right. The noticeable aspect of this design is that there appears to be no bezel at the bottom. If this turns out to be true, then this Vivo smartphone will be one of the first truly bezel-less smartphones in the market.

This smartphone appears to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on its predecessor. And, it looks like it will have a micro USB port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

Vivo V15 Pro rumored specs

From the previous reports, this smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device is said to make use of a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC based on the 11nm process. This processor is believed to be teamed up with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The triple camera module at its rear is likely to comprise 48MP, 8MP and 5MP sensors with support for 4K video recording and LED flash. The selfie camera is said to be a 32MP pop-up sensor. Running Android 9 Pie out of the box, this smartphone is said to get the power from a 3700mAh battery.