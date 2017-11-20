Vivo V7 will be launched today in India: Watch the live stream here

Vivo V7+ was released in India back in September this year. Today, the company is all set to unveil the Vivo V7 in the country at an event held in Gurugram at 1 PM. It was only in the last week that the company announced the smartphone in Indonesia.

Even before the Vivo V7 could be launched in India, it has been teased to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Before its global announcement, some of its specifications had leaked tipping that it could be a watered-down variant of the Vivo V7+ with a smaller display, lesser storage capacity, and a relatively smaller battery. We will give you the live updates from the launch event of the Vivo V7 starting at 1 PM. Besides this, you can also watch the livestream from the video below.

Given that the better specced Vivo V7+ is priced at Rs. 21,990 in India, we believe that the Vivo V7 could be priced relatively lesser. The pricing of this smartphone in Indonesia is IDR 3,799,000 (approx. Rs. 18,300). The device was unveiled in Matte Black and Gold color options and we can expect the same colors to be launched in India as well.

Talking about its specifications, the Vivo V7 adorns a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its heart, the device boasts of a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon SoC of unknown chipset paired with 4GB RAM. We can expect the device to use the Snapdragon 450 SoC as the Vivo V7+. The storage capacity is 32GB and it can be expanded further up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Notably, the Vivo V7 has a dedicated microSD card and dual SIM card slots supporting two nano SIM cards. The device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat topped with Funtouch OS 3.2. The camera aspects include a 16MP main camera at the rear with f/2.0 aperture and flash and the Vivo V7+ like 24MP selfie camera with the Moonlight Glow selfie light and f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects of the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3000mAh battery.