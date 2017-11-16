Vivo V7 with 24MP selfie camera, FullView display launched; India launch on November 20

The Vivo V7 is slated for a November 20 release in India. Ahead of the Indian launch, the smartphone was launched today in Indonesia at the price of $300 (approximately Rs. 19,609). However, the device may carry a slightly lower price tag in India.

As suggested by the name, Vivo V7 is the younger sibling of Vivo V7 Plus which was launched in India a couple of months back. V7 is available in two color options; Gold and Matte Black. Talking about the differences between the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus, the former comes with a smaller screen as well as a smaller battery. The specs and features of the newly launched Vivo V7 are down below.

Design and Display The Vivo V7 sports a metal unibody design with a dual U-Type Silver Lines, giving it a stylish and premium look. When it comes to the display, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.7-inch IPS FullView display that delivers an HD resolution of 1,440×720 pixels and has the aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezels around the display are just 2.15mm in width. The screen to body ratio of the Vivo V7 is 83.6%. On the rear panel of the smartphone, there is a single camera lens and a square-shaped fingerprint scanner. Cameras Another key highlight of the Vivo V7 is its 24MP moonlight selfie camera that comes with an aperture of f/2 to capture excellent pictures in low-light conditions. The camera is specially designed to render enhanced quality selfies. The front camera also comes with Face Beauty 7.0, Natural Effect and Portrait Mode. The Face Beauty 7.0 comes into action even during video calling. Additionally, there is a Face Access feature that lets you unlock your smartphone with facial recognition kind of feature. The rear camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and Portrait Mode. Innards The Vivo V7 is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm processor, which could be the same Snapdragon 450 processor used in its Plus variant. With a clock frequency of 1.8Ghz, it provides 20% more power than the previous generation of processors, delivering a faster and smoother performance. The chipset is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space. The storage capacity is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. Keeping the lights on there is a standard 3,000mAh battery. As for software, the Vivo V7 runs on Funtouch OS 3.2, based on Android 7.1 Nougat right out of the box. Other details On the connectivity front, the Vivo V7 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio, GLONASS, GPS, BeiDou, OTG and micro USB port. The phone measures 149.3×72.8×7.9mm and weighs 139 grams. Besides these, the smartphone also comes with some interesting features like Smart Split 3.0 and Clone App. The Smart Split 3.0 feature will help users perform multiple tasks simultaneously with ease. For example, if you are getting incoming text messages while watching a video, you will just have to click to split the screen view in half. You can also drag three fingers down on the screen to run other apps in split screen mode without pausing the video. The Clone App feature, on the other hand, helps to keep your personal and professional life separate by letting you use two accounts to sign in to the same social media app.