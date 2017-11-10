Vivo launching a new smartphone on November 20; press invites out

We just got the news that Gionee M7 Power is going to launch in India on November 15. Looks like, another Chinese manufacturer is all set to launch its new smartphone in India.

We are talking about Vivo. According to the press invite sent by the company, we will witness a new smartphone launch on November 20. As of now, we don't know which smartphone will get unveiled on the said date. The press invite doesn't reveal much, unfortunately. The text on it reads, "See you on 20th November", leaving us hanging.

The press invite only shows a part of the device's back panel. The phone has a metallic rim at the top, with what it appears like antenna bands running across the edge. We have seen the similar design on the Vivo V7 Plus that was launched in India a couple of months back. Another thing that is visible is the fingerprint scanner, which should be placed at the center of the phone's rear panel.

This is pretty much everything we know about the upcoming smartphone at this point. What boggles our mind further is that we have seen no new smartphones appearing on benchmark sites in recent times.

While the Vivo Y79 was launched in China last week, it is presumed to the Vivo V7 Plus with a different moniker. We say this as all the features seen on the smartphone is identical to the V7 Plus save for the processor. Instead of the Snapdragon 450 SoC used in the V7 Plus, the Vivo Y79 comes with a Snapdragon 625 processor.

So there is a slight chance that the Indian market gets the Snapdragon 625 variant of the Vivo V7 Plus. Or we might see a completely new product debuting in the Indian market. Whatever the case is, it is too early to say anything for sure. As soon as we get more information, we will update you.