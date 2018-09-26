Vivo V9 Pro launched in India with SD 660, 6GB RAM and more for Rs 17990

This year smartphone marker Vivo has launched a bunch of smartphones and it seems that the company is not ready to stop so easily. Vivo has launched its latest V9 Pro smartphone in India as per its promise. The company introduced the smartphone in Indonesia back in June as V9 6GB. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. Here is the detailed specification of the smartphone.

Vivo V9 Pro specifications

The Vivo V9 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS display with the resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 with 2.5D curved glass display. There is a notch on the top of the display, and phone carries 9 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on a 14nm process with Adreno 512 GPU.

The Vivo V9 Pro is backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard memory. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera with the combination of 13-megapixel rear camera, f/2.2 aperture secondary, 2MP camera with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Both the cameras come with AI portrait mode and AI selfie lighting and beautify features.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB OTG. The dimension of the phone is 154.81 x 75.03 x 7.89mm and weighs around 150grams. Apart from the dual rear camera the back panel also houses a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Vivo V9 Pro is fueled by a 3260mAh non-removable battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone will be available for sale in black color option. The V9 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 17990 and it will be exclusively available for sale on Amazon India website.