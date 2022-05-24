Vivo Y72t Mid-Range Smartphone With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched; Pricing & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo has expanded its range of Y series smartphones by quietly launching the Vivo Y72t in China. The phone has arrived as a mid-range 5G handset with a MediaTek Dimensity processor, a large display featuring a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, and up to a massive 256GB of native storage. The brand has also shared some news about the upcoming Vivo T2 handset.

Vivo Y72t Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y72t comes with narrow bezels and has a gradient back finish to provide an attractive design. The phone has a large square camera module on the back that houses the two lenses and the dual-LED flash unit. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right side. The latter also doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y72t sports a 6.58-inch LCD display bearing a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 401 ppi pixel density, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device offers the standard 60Hz screen refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. Powering the phone is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The SoC is paired with the Mali G57 graphics processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS storage.

For imaging, the Vivo Y72t offers a 50MP primary camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP secondary shooter that can be used for macro photography. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device sports an 8MP snapper. Software-wise, the phone boots OriginOS 1.0 that's based on Android 11. A 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support keeps the whole show running on the Y72t.

Vivo Y72t Pricing, Availability

The Vivo Y72t's base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at 1,399 Yuan (~Rs. 16,300). The higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is being offered for 1,599 Yuan (around Rs. 18,600). The phone comes in three color models - Interstellar Powder, Deep Sea Black, and Blue Sea.

The phone is available in China at the moment and there's no word when the brand is planning to release it globally.

Vivo T2 5G's Launch Postponed To June 6

Vivo was supposed to introduce the Vivo T2 5G smartphone in China on May 23. However, the company has postponed the launch of the phone till June 6. The device will be the successor to the Vivo T1 5G, which was released in India in February. The Vivo T2 5G mid-range smartphone is also expected to be launched in the country as it was spotted on the IMEI database listing recently.

