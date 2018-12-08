Vivo Y81i officially launched in India with a notch display and dual VoLTE for Rs 8490

Vivo has launched yet another entry-level smartphone in India with a modern design. The Vivo Y81i has officially forayed into the Indian smartphone market and here is everything that you should know about the latest offering from Vivo.

Vivo Y81i price and availability

The Vivo Y81i will be available in India exclusively via offline market from the 7th of December for a retail price of Rs 8490, which makes it one of the most affordable notch-smartphone from Vivo. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Vivo Y81i via online e-commerce websites.

Vivo Y81i specifications

The Vivo Y81i comes with a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5Dd curved tempered glass protection. Unlike the standard Vivo Y81, the Y81i moniker does not have a fingerprint sensor.

The device offers a faux metal unibody design with high-quality polycarbonate material, which makes it looks similar to the Vivo Y81.

The MediaTek Helio A22 SoC powers the smartphone with 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM, 16 GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The Vivo Y81i has a single 13 MP primary camera on the back with support for 1080p video recording and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with various software tweaks like beauty mode and AI to improve the overall photo taking experience.

The mobile is equipped with a 3260 mAh Li-ion battery with support for normal 10W charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom ColorOS 4.0 skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9.0 Pie update for the Vivo Y81i.