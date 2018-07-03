Vivo Z1i announced with Snapdragon 636, Android 8.1 Oreo and more

Vivo announced its Z1 in China back in May. Now, the company has officially introduced the Z1i, which is a cheaper version of the smartphone in China. Last week the phone surfaced on the web revealing the specifications and features.

As the Vivo Z1 has not been launched in India, the company is most unlikely to launch the Vivo Z1i in India as well. Vivo, however, did launch an affordable smartphone with a notch in India called as the Vivo Y83, priced at Rs 14,999.

Vivo Z1i Specifications

The Vivo VZ1i has a 6.26-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with the resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Going by the resolution, the smartphone will have a notch on the top with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by a layer of 2.5D tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, unlike its predecessor Z1 which was powered by SD 660 Octa-core chipset.

The new phone is backed by 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

On the optics front, the device has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary RGB sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0 support. Apart from that, the smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor for added security. The device has a hybrid slot and accepts either 2 SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card.

The Vivo Z1i is fueled by a 3180mAh non-removable battery. The device is based on FunTouch OS 4.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Vivo Z1i will be available in Black and Gold color options. It comes with the price tag of 1898 Yuan ($285/ Rs 19,590 approx). The phone will be available through Vivo's online store and it will go on sale from July 7 in China.

Source