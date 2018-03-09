Xiaomi Berlin; entry-level smartphone with Snapdragon 632 SoC spotted

Xiaomi has been getting a lot of attention lately, thanks to its upcoming Mi Mix 2S smartphone. While Mi Mix 2S is a high-end smartphone, the company seems to be working on an entry-level device as well. We say so as Roland Quandt has spotted a smartphone named 'Xiaomi Berlin' on Geekbench database. Judging from the specifications, the device in question will probably be a budget offering.

Xiaomi Berlin is likely to be the codename of the smartphone, rather than the final name. According to Geekbench listing, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. The chipset is yet to be announced, and it is said to be an octa-core processor. The Geekbench listing further reveals, the smartphone will be offering 3GB of RAM.

On the software front, the Xiaomi Berlin apparently runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system. Unfortunately, the benchmark listing reveals nothing else. There is no information on the phone's native storage space, battery capacity, and the cameras. However, we expect more details to emerge in the following days.

2018 is turning out to be a good year for Xiaomi. The company last month launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. Besides this, it is all set to unveil the flagship Mi Mix 2S on March 27. Further, the Chinese manufacturer is confirmed to launch the Redmi 5 in India on March 14.

Redmi 5 was first launched in China in December, 2017. To recall, the smartphone sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with the screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with Adreno 506 graphics card.

The Redmi 5 comes in three different storage variants. The basic one features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage; the middle one has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage; and finally the top variant packs 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android Nougat with MIUI 9, and it is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. As for the cameras, the Redmi 5 is equipped with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.