Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Color Variants Confirmed; Features, Availability, And More

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 11 Lite on June 22 in India. As we are approaching closer to the launch, the brand is revealing the features of the smartphone. The company has recently confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 10-bit AMOLED panel.

Now the latest teaser has revealed the color variants of the Mi 11 Lite. The Mi 11 Lite was launched in both 4G and 5G variants. As of now, there is no official word on the launch of the Mi 11 Lite 5G in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Color Variants confirmed Ahead Of Official Launch

The company took to its Twitter handle to confirm the color variant of the upcoming Mi 11 Lite. The phone will be available in three color options namely Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue, and Vinyl Black. The tweet also mentions these colors are inspired by a region in Italy, a music genre & phonographic records.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Features In India

The phone is believed to launch in India with identical features as the global model. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will pack the Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display. It will also support a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device will have a triple rear camera setup that will house a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a 16MP selfie shooter. Besides, the phone will pack a 4,250 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India Launch Details And Availability

The phone will be launching on June 22 launch at 12 PM which will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home, and other retail stores. Besides, the Flipkart microsite has also confirmed the design of the phone. The device will measure just 6.8 in thickness and weigh 157g, making it the slimmest and lightest phone of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Best Mid-range Device?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is rumored to come below Rs. 25,000 in India. Features like a powerful mid-range processor, 10-bit AMOLED panel, and its slim design can be best-selling points in this price range. However, the lack of 5G connectivity will be another drawback for the handset.

