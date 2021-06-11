Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Launch: Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch of its upcoming Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. The launch is scheduled for June 22 at 12 PM which is believed to be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles. Now, the Flipkart microsite has confirmed its design and availability on the platform.

The Mi 11 Lite was launched in both 5G and 4G variants; however, only the 4G model is said to be available in the country. The smartphone is touted to be the ''slimmest and lightest phone of 2021.'' It will measure just 6.8 in thickness and weigh 157g.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Features In India

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is expected to arrive in India with the identical features as the global model. Going by this, the smartphone will have a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate support and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC will run the smartphone which will be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, the Mi 11 Lite will sport a 16MP selfie shooter.

Other features of the device will include a 4,250 mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, the device will get Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite In India: What We Think

The device was launched in Europe starting at EUR 299 (around Rs. 25,000). So, the phone is believed to come in the country somewhere between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. Besides, smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the iQOO Z3 5G can be tough competitors for the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

We will have to wait for the official price tag to comment on anything. However, the lack of 5G connectivity of the Mi 11 Lite will definitely be a drawback in this category.

