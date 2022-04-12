Just In
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?
The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X Pro back in 2021. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 108MP camera sensors. Following its global debut, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro was launched in India for Rs. 39,999 as one of the most affordable flagship smartphones. Now, the smartphone has been discounted by Rs. 10,000.
The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has received an official price cut of Rs. 10,000. Following the same, the smartphone is priced at Rs. 29,999, thereby making it a value for money offering.
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Specifications
To recap on specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro bestows a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a punch-hole cutout that houses the selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz, support for HDR10+ and a Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Under its hood, the Xiaomi smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that is teamed up with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage space. Given that many smartphone makers are using the Snapdragon 888 SoC in their flagship smartphones this year as well, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro comes as a rival to many others out there.
For imaging, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera sensor and a 5MP tertiary tele-macro camera lens. At the front, the Xiaomi smartphone that received a price cut uses a 20MP selfie camera sensor.
Furthermore, the other goodies of the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro include a dual speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone runs Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12 custom skin. The smartphone is expected to get the Android 12 update that will bring MIUI 13 to users.
A 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology powers the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro smartphone from within.
Should You Buy Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro?
Given that the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has received a price cut of Rs. 10,000, it makes it a good deal and a value for money offering that brings premium specs under Rs. 30,000.
