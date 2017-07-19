Xiaomi Mi 5X, LG V30, Nokia 8, Google Pixel XL 2: All you need to know

We are in the second half of this year and it is time for the smartphone manufacturers to come up with their main devices for the year those did not make their way into the market in the first half.

With the rapid pace of smartphone evolution, we have seen many new technologies such as Google Tango, Google Daydream, dual camera setup, etc. in the recent past. We do expect to see more such technologies in the upcoming devices. One of the notable technologies is the positioning of the fingerprint sensor under the glass.

Despite the emerging technologies, the recent smartphones do not compromise on the specifications and features front. Today, we have listed a few upcoming smartphones those are hitting the headlines constantly in the recent days.

Xiaomi Mi 5X The Xiaomi Mi 5X is all set to be unveiled on July 26 along with the MIUI 9. The smartphone is believed to be a premium one featuring a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to be launched with the Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4GB RAM. There are rumors regarding a high-end variant with the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB RAM. This smartphone is likely to be launched in different storage options. The Xiaomi smartphone is said to be launched with the MIUI 9 out of the box and feature a dual rear camera setup with two 13MP sensors accompanied with dual tone LED flash too. LG V30 The LG V30 is the upcoming flagship device from LG that is likely to miss out on the secondary display, which was seen on the previous V series smartphones. This device will be launched on August 31 at the IFA 2017 show floor in Berlin. The speculations state that this smartphone will feature a FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio just like the LG G6. Also, it is said to be launched with the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and multiple storage capacities. Likely to feature a dual camera setup at its rear, the LG V30 is believed to be powered by a 3200mAh battery. This smartphone might feature wireless charging support and a 3.5mm audio jack as well. Nokia 8 The Nokia 8 is believed to feature a 5.7-inch 2K display. Under its hood, the smartphone is said to use an octa-core 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 SoC as seen in the flagship smartphones from other manufacturers. This processor is said to be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory capacity. The Nokia 8 is likely to be based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and feature a dual rear camera setup with 13MP sensors. The camera is said to feature dual LED flash as well. The previous rumors point out at the presence of a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a capable battery with the Quick Charge 3.0 support. We need to wait until July 31 as the Nokia 8 is said to be launched on this date as HMD's flagship smartphone. Google Pixel XL 2 Google Pixel XL 2 is believed to be one of the flagship devices to be released by Google this year. The successor to the yesteryear Pixel XL is likely to feature a 6-inch QHD 1440p AMOLED display. Under its hood, this smartphone might arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device might be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack as well. One thing that we definitely know about the Google Pixel XL 2 is that this smartphone will be launched with the Android O update out of the box. Also, we can expect it to be unveiled along with the Google Pixel 2 in the last quarter of the year.