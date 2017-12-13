Xiaomi Mi A1 receives Android 8.0 Oreo beta update

Last week, we came across reports that the Xiaomi Mi A1, the first Android One smartphone from the brand is all set to receive the Android Oreo beta build. Xiaomi was hunting for beta testers through the Mi Community India and MIUI Global Forum to try out the beta build of the update before rolling out the stable version to the users.

Now the official MIUI forum via GSMArena tips that the Xiaomi Mi A1 has started receiving the Android Oreo beta update. The device was launched as an Android One smartphone in September with stock Android 7.1 Nougat. It was assured that the smartphone will get both the Android Oreo and Android P updates. Notably, earlier this week, the company selected some active users of Mi A1 who are eligible to test the update.

Given that the Mi A1 has received the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update, it is clear that the users can enjoy and test a slew of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Adaptive icons, WebView enhancements, Background limits, Snoozing individual notifications, and more. You can get to know more features that the Android Oreo update will bring from here.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update that is being rolled out to the Xiaomi Mi A1 measures 1.1GB in size. Apart from the Oreo specific features mentioned above, the update is also said to bring the December security patch. If the update is free of bugs and issues, then all the users of the device will get the stable version of the Oreo update in the coming weeks.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi A1, the smartphone is the first Android One smartphone to be launched by the Chinese brand. The device recently received a price of Rs. 1,000 that takes it down from Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 13,999. The smartphone carries a dual camera setup and other similar specifications as the Mi 5X that was launched in China in July along with MIUI 9.