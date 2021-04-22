Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold With Snapdragon 888 SoC Spotted On IMEI Database; India Launch Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Foldable smartphone market has a new entry to look out for. The new Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold was announced a couple of months back and is now making its way to the global market, including India. From the looks of it, the new Xiaomi foldable smartphone is all set to up the competition against the Samsung Galaxy Fold series.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold In India

The report of Mi MIX Fold launching in India comes from popular tipster Mukul Sharma. Taking to Twitter, he notes the upcoming foldable smartphone appeared on the IMEI database with the model number M2011J18G. As it has appeared on the IMEI database, it can be assumed the smartphone will make its way to the Indian market.

Presently, Xiaomi is gearing up for an event in India, where the company will unveil the premium Mi 11 Ultra tomorrow, April 23. It's too early for the Chinese company to rollout the Mi MIX Fold tomorrow itself. For all we know, it could take a couple more weeks, which means it could launch sometime in May in India.

So yes. Xiaomi's first-ever foldable is likely to launch globally as well. Have spotted the global variant (M2011J18G) on the IMEI database

Plus, though it does not guarantee it, the device has been registered on the Indian IMEI database too

Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/PfIVTMvbAl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 22, 2021

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Features

Since the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold smartphone has already debuted in China, we have an idea of its features. The foldable smartphone flaunts dual displays with an 8.01-inch flexible OLED 60Hz display when opened. There is an additional 6.52-inch AMOLED display when folded with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2520 x 840 screen resolution.

Going under the hood, the Mi MIX Fold draws power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset based on a 5nm architecture. The processor is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB default storage. Packing the SD 888 SoC makes the Mi MIX Fold a premium device, offering one of the fastest performances.

The camera department on the Mi MIX Fold is a quad-camera setup at the rear. The foldable smartphone packs a 108MP primary sensor along with a 13MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and an 8MP macro sensor. Xiaomi has also included a 20MP selfie camera on the external display.

Other details include a massive 5,020 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Also, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold runs Android 11 OS out-of-the-box with MIUI custom skin on top. It comes with the usual sensors and connectivity options, and also includes stereo speakers by Harmon/Kardon.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold In India: What To Expect

The Indian smartphone market is currently popular with mid-range smartphones, priced under Rs. 25,000. However, some buyers look for niche smartphones with premium features. The Samsung Galaxy Fold2, Galaxy Fold Z, Motorola Moto Razr series, and so on have offered unique foldable designs with premium features.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold smartphone will up the competition with these devices. Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Ultra in India, which also offers powerful features. These upcoming smartphones could be one of the most expensive units from Xiaomi, which generally rolls out affordable ones in India. Its popularity and sale statistics are something that we need to wait and see.

Best Mobiles in India