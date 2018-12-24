Xiaomi Mi Play official renders are out ahead of launch

Xiaomi is all set to host an event today in China to launch the highly-rumored Mi Play smartphone. The company confirmed the launch of the device and also shared a few teasers showing its alleged front and rear design. While the launch is slated to happen in a few more hours, Xiaomi President Lin Bin has taken to Weibo to share a few official renders of the upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Play official renders leak

An earlier leak suggested that the device could be launched in three colors - Dawn Gold, Dream Blue and Black. Now, the official images reveal that the Black color variant will be a solid one while the Dream Blue and Dawn Gold will have an attractive gradient finish showing different shades when light falls on it.

The recently shared official renders of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone show a dual camera module with LED flash positioned vertically at the top left corner of its rear panel. And, there appears to be a circular fingerprint sensor as well. One of the images shows that there will be a 3.5mm headphone jack at its top edge.

Xiaomi Play expected specifications

From the previous benchmark and certification listings, the Xiaomi Play is expected to be launched with a 5.84-inch display with a waterdrop notch and FHD+ resolution. While the processor used by this device is not known for now, it is expected to make use of a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. At its rear, there are claims that it will make use of a 12MP primary sensor and there is no word regarding the secondary sensor. Up front, we can expect an 8MP selfie camera.

One of the recent reports suggested that the Xiaomi phone could be launched in three variants based on storage configurations. These are 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Contradicting this, a recent leak that showed the retail box of the smartphone hinted that the presence of a larger 6.18-inch IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved tempered glass. It is also said that there will be a 12MP + 5MP dual camera module with AI capabilities and a 2900mAh battery, which is smaller than the one seen on Redmi smartphones.