Xiaomi Play leaked retail box suggests free 10 GB data offer

The Xiaomi Play is currently the most expected smartphone from the company, which is also the first smartphone from the company with a water-drop notch. A report suggests the possible launch offers associated with the Xiaomi Play smartphone.

According to a report, the Xiaomi Play will come with a free 10 GB data plan per month for a year. This offer could be limited to some carriers in China. The company is teasing the same with the retail units of the Xiaomi Play.

Xiaomi Play specifications

The Xiaomi Play will come with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD grade screen with a resolution of 2246 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The mobile runs on an unknown Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot.

The official teasers of the Xiaomi Play put an end to the fact that the Xiaomi Play is a rebranded version of the Poco F1. The Xiaomi Play is an all-new smartphone from Xiaomi with an all-glass design. The device has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection on both sides with luminescent color options.

The device has an AI dual camera setup (12 MP + 5 MP) on the back and a single 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone has a 2900 mAh Li-ion battery, which is a bit less compared to other Xiaomi smartphones, especially the Redmi series. The battery on the Xiaomi Play is smaller than the Xiaomi Mi A2's battery (3090 mAh).

Lastly, the Xiaomi Play runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top. The company has already confirmed that the Xiaomi Play will be launched in China on the 24th of December. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Play in India.

