Xiaomi officially arrives in Western Europe; launches Mi A1, Mi Mix 2 in Spain

As expected, Xiaomi yesterday launched a few of its products in Spain. With the launch, the company has expanded its market to Western Europe.
Earlier this year, the company made its way to Eastern Europe. Now that the company has almost covered the important European countries, we expect Xiaomi to penetrate the US market as well. However, the company has not made any announcements regarding its US plans yet, rather it is taking one step at a time. Coming back to the Spain launch, the company has announced two smartphones in the country along with some other products.
Xiaomi Mi A1
The company has launched the Mi A1 smartphone in Spain at €229 (approximately Rs. 17,300). Well, the price is slightly higher than it is in other markets, but usually smartphones are comparatively costly in European countries.
Just to recap on its specs, the Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass on top. Under its hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Soc which is clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage space is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.
The Xiaomi Mi A1 is an Android One device. This means Google will be directly providing updates for the smartphone in terms of software. Google has promised that the smartphone will get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year. What's more, the Mi A1 will be one of the first devices to get Android P as well.
The device is backed by a 3,080mAh battery. There is a hybrid SIM card slot on board and connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and GPS are available.
The key highlight of the Mi A1 is its rear dual cameras. The rear camera setup consists of a primary 12MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6. The camera has 2X optical zoom, PDAF, and dual tone LED flash too. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well. The cameras also offer several modes for shooting pictures.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Mix 2 in Spain. Its retail price in the country is €499 (approx. Rs. 37,650).
To recall, the Mi Mix 2 is based on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The smartphone adorns a 5.99-inch FHD+ 1,080×2,160 pixel LCD display and 18:9 aspect ratio.
Under its hood, there operates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor at the rear with 4-axis OIS, facial recognition and f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with facial recognition.
The connectivity aspects on board the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and USB Type-C. A 3,400mAh battery powers the smartphone from within giving it enough backup to last for a day.
Availability
Both the smartphones will be available for purchase through online channels. Customers can buy the phones from the two physical Xiaomi stores that will open in Madrid.
Pre-orders for the Mi A1 and Mi Mix 2 has already started and will go on sale on November 11 through Xiaomi and some selected retailers. Whereas other retailers will start selling the smartphones from November 22 onwards.
Other products
Besides the two smartphones, Xiaomi has also introduced its Mi Electric Scooter, the Mi Band 2 and the Mi Action Camera 4K in Spain.
What about other countries in Western Europe?
Xiaomi's success in Spain will determine if the company will expand its market other countries in Western Europe like France, Netherlands, UK, Belgium to name a few.
To see that, we would have wait for a few days to see if Xiaomi products become popular in Spain.