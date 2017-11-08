Xiaomi officially arrives in Western Europe; launches Mi A1, Mi Mix 2 in Spain

Xiaomi Mi A1

The company has launched the Mi A1 smartphone in Spain at €229 (approximately Rs. 17,300). Well, the price is slightly higher than it is in other markets, but usually smartphones are comparatively costly in European countries.

Just to recap on its specs, the Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass on top. Under its hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Soc which is clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage space is further expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is an Android One device. This means Google will be directly providing updates for the smartphone in terms of software. Google has promised that the smartphone will get the Android Oreo update by the end of this year. What's more, the Mi A1 will be one of the first devices to get Android P as well.

The device is backed by a 3,080mAh battery. There is a hybrid SIM card slot on board and connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and GPS are available.

The key highlight of the Mi A1 is its rear dual cameras. The rear camera setup consists of a primary 12MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6. The camera has 2X optical zoom, PDAF, and dual tone LED flash too. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well. The cameras also offer several modes for shooting pictures.