Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite will go on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy them?

Last week, Xiaomi announced the new Y series of smartphones in India with the launch of Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. These budget smartphones at targeted at the youth who are on the lookout for different specifications such as better selfie cameras.

Unveiled on November 2, the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite are all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 P M via both Amazon and Mi.com. After being available online for a specific time period, these devices will be made available offline as well. These smartphones appear to be rebranded variants of the Redmi Note 5A that was unveiled in China a few weeks back.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 specs The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 boasts of a 5.5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC. The device features a 13MP primary camera at the rear with dual LED flash and PDAF. The major highlight of this smartphone is the presence of a selfie-centric 16MP camera at the front that has LED selfie light and Beautify 3.0 that will help in beautifying the selfie shots. The other aspects of the Redmi Y1 are 4G VoLTE, dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB expandable storage and a 3080mAh battery. Redmi Y1 comes in two variants The Redmi Y1 has been launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. As mentioned above, both the variants support up to 128GB expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot. Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite specs Talking about the Redmi Y1 Lite, this smartphone has a few similar specs as the Redmi Y1. It bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display and employs a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. This device also has a dual SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB additional storage. The imaging aspects include a 13MP main camera with LED flash and PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera. The battery capacity is similar to that of the Redmi Y1 at 3080mAh and there is an IR blaster too. MIUI 9 update coming soon Both the Xiaomi smartphones run on MIUI 8 out of the box. However, the company has claimed that they will receive the MIUI 9 update sometime this month. So, what’s the price? The Redmi Y1 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. On the other hand, the Redmi Y1 Lite is priced at Rs. 6,999. Should you buy Redmi Note 4 or Redmi Y1? Well, we have already come up with a comparison between the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Y1 for those who are looking out for a budget Xiaomi smartphone. You can check out the same to know which one you should buy.