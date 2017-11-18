Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets MIUI 9 Beta ROM update based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat

While most of the high-end and premium smartphone models are awaiting the rollout of the Android Oreo update, the budget and mid-range smartphones are getting the Android Nougat update.

Earlier today, we saw that the Samsung Galaxy C7 is getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Now, it is the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, one of the bestselling smartphones in the Indian market. This budget smartphone that was launched in March this year came with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with MIUI 8. Now, the device seems to have received the Android 7.1.2 Nougat topped with MIUI Global Beta 7.11.16.

The MIUI Global Beta 7.11.16 ROM based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat brings the October security patch and other updates to the smartphone. This is the MIUI beta update and the stable ROM might be rolled out in a month or two. If you are impatient to try your hands on this update, then you can download the recovery ROM and flash it manually on your Redmi 4A smartphone or download the fastboot ROM and flash it using the fastboot method.

Going by the information revealed by the official Mi forums, the Redmi 4A update will bring several new features and improvements. It will bring new app vault features such as calendar, cricket, events, brief notes, and shortcuts. Also, there will be changes to the status bar, notification bar, and lockscreen. There will be a new content provider for Wallpaper Carousel - Glance. There will be a fix to the landscape mode issues those were existent earlier. Also, there will be a fix to the settings FC when changing the region.

The Redmi 4A will get a fix to the system launcher that keeps stopping when adding or opening a widget after receiving the update to 7.11.10. There will also be a fix to Gallery only on showing documents after resetting all the default app settings. There will also be a fix to the issue when the gallery cannot be accessed by pressing the button directly from the camera app. The mail message page layout that will be displayed incorrectly has also been fixed.