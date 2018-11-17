Xiaomi Redmi 5A MIUI 10.1.1 global stable update starts rolling out

Xiaomi is known for its affordable offerings. And, one of the budget smartphones from the company is the Redmi 5A, which was launched in India as the Desh ka Smartphone. It is called so as it is priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 for the two variants. As of now, the company has sold over 10 million units of this smartphone in the country. And, it also carries the credits of being the third best selling smartphone in the world in March 2018.

Considering the fact that millions of users are using the device, Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable MIUI 10.1.1 global update to this smartphone. Notably, the Chinese variant of the Redmi 5A is yet to get this update, which is contradictory as the Xiaomi devices usually get the update in China prior to the other countries.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A MIUI 10 update

Notably, Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched late last year. At the time of its launch, the device came with MIUI 9 topped with Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The MIUI 10 update is also based on the same software. And, there are speculations that the MIUI 10 update based on Android Oreo will be rolled out to the device by the end of this year.

The MIUI 10.1.1 update takes the build number of the smartphone to MIUI 100.1.1.0.NCKMIFA. Xiaomi has started rolling out the OTA update for the Redmi 5A units and there is no separate file that the users can download in order to manually flash the update on their device. The update will be rolled out in phases for all the units of the device across the world. Notably, some users of the smartphone are getting the beta ROM of the update.

For now, there is no word regarding the official changelog brought in by the update. However, we can expect the update to bring new features such redesigned volume sliders, improved multitasking management, redesigned notification panel, full-screen gestures and natural sound system.