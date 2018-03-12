Xiaomi Redmi 5A with 2GB RAM will sell for Rs. 5,999 from now

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in India in November 2017 as the Desh ka Smartphone. The device came in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage priced at Rs. 5,999 and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 6,999. At the time of its launch, the company stated that the Redmi 5A base variant will be available at Rs. 1,000 discount until the company sells 5 million units.

Yesterday, Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to announce that the Redmi 5A base variant featuring 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space will be available at its original pricing of Rs. 5,999. This new pricing has been updated by Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home offline stores as well. Apparently, we can come t a conclusion that the company might have sold 5 million units of the Redmi 5A till date. If you do not remember, back in January, the company announced that it sold 1 million units of the smartphone in one month of its launch.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is said to be the Desh ka Smartphone as it is priced competitively and doesn't miss out on the common requirements of the users. The budget smartphone features a capacious battery that is touted to provide a long-lasting battery backup and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot as well.

To recap on specs, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A boasts of a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage as mentioned earlier. The smartphone runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.

It has a dedicated microSD card for expandable storage and dedicated dual SIM card slots too. On the imaging front, the Redmi 5A makes use of a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other goodies on board the Redmi 5A include a 3000mAh battery, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro USB port, Bluetooth 4.1, and other standard aspects.