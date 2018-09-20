Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 5A flash sale today at 12 pm: Price and deals

Xiaomi is all set to hold another flash sale for its mid-range Redmi 6 today (September 20) at 12 pm. The flash sale will kick start across Mi.com and Flipkart. The company is also putting the Redmi 5A as part of its next sale on Mi.com at the same time. The Redmi 6 was launched alongside the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro earlier this month at an event in Delhi. The Redmi 5A was launched in India back in November 2017.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage are priced at Rs 9,499. At the time of the launch, the company made it clear that this is an introductory price tag and will be applicable for only available for the first two months. After that, the price of the smartphone may increase based on the depreciation of the rupee against the US Dollar.

The Redmi 5A comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and the 3GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. The smartphone will be up for grabs in blue, dark grey, gold, and rose gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 flaunts a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be easily expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash and AI-based Portrait Mode. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor of selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 6 is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery, with support for 5W charging. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD display with the resolution of 720x1280 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB/ 3GB RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood and runs on MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat.