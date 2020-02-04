Xiaomi Redmi 9 To Run On Powerful Processor, Pack Bigger Battery: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new budget smartphone called the Redmi 9. The handset is a successor to the Redmi 8 expected to launch sometime soon. It is said to arrive with some upgraded features as compared to its predecessor. The company has revealed some details on the upcoming device but hasn't specifically noted the hardware.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director in a recent tweet revealed that the upcoming Redmi smartphones will be equipped with powerful processors and offer a powerful user experience.

His tweet notes, "I'm excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this"?

#Redmi has always been synonymous with POWER! 💪



🥊 Power-packed phones

🚄 Powerful processors

📸 Powerful user experience



I'm excited for the things @RedmiIndia will be bringing in 2020! #Redmi2020#MorePowerToRedmi is almost here. Can you guess what is this? 😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rDu9QAQ3Q — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 3, 2020

While the tweet doesn't reveal the name of the upcoming handset, it is speculated to be the Redmi 9. We can expect a budget Redmi smartphone, considering Realme is also coming up with its affordable offering soon, i.e, the Realme C3 on February 6. So, Redmi will also need a new device to stay competent in the market.

This is not the first time when the Redmi 9 has come to surface. The handset has leaked a couple of times in the past indicating the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is worth mentioning that this same processor is said to power the upcoming Realme C3 smartphone as well.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi also uses this same processor on the new Redmi smartphone or not. The smartphone might be announced with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. But, it will only be confirmed once the device goes official or the company shares any official information on the same.

Besides, the handset is said to feature a bigger display (6.67-inches with HD+ resolution) and pack a bigger battery compared to its predecessor. We are waiting for some concrete details to arrive on the Redmi 9 so that we can keep you posted on the same.

Best Mobiles in India