Redmi 9 Powered By MediaTek Helio G70 To Launch In Early 2020

Xiaomi announced its latest budget smartphone -- the Redmi 8 in October 2019. Now, a new report suggests that the company is working on the successor to the same -- the Redmi 9, which is expected to launch in early 2020, powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Do note that, the MediaTek G70 is also an unannounced chipset and is likely to be a processor with an emphasis on gaming similar to the Helio G90T that powers the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi 9 Specifications

The source does suggest that the Redmi 9 will house a 6.6-inch HD+ (720P) display with a dot-notch finish and a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Even the entry-level model is expected to offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is a huge upgrade compared to the 3GB/32GB memory configuration on the Redmi 8.

The smartphone is most likely to offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots along with a dedicated microSD card for additional storage expansion. Additionally, the phone is likely to offer Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band W-Fi support as well.

Considering the launch time-frame, the Redmi 9 is likely to enter the market with MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS. The device is most likely to offer a double or even a triple camera setup, probably with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, similar to the Redmi Note 8.

Compared to the Redmi 8, the Redmi 9 is expected to offer improvements in almost all the aspects. And this is going to be reflected in the price tag as well. Considering the leaked hardware upgrades, the Redmi 9 might cost at least Rs. 1,000 more than the Redmi 8. The Redmi 8 was launched in India for Rs. 7,999 and the Redmi 9 is likely to cost Rs. 8,999 in India.

