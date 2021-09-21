Xiaomi Mobiles Offers and Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the festive season is approaching soon, the e-commerce giant Flipkart is gearing up to host a new sale - the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This mega sale will be hosted annually and will bring attractive deals and offers on a slew of products across all categories on the platform. Especially, smartphone offers are already being teased by the online retailer.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

While the company is yet to reveal the dates when the sale will be launched, we can expect the sale to debut sometime before the upcoming festival season. Last year, the Big Billion Days Sale was hosted between October 16 and October 21. Since the teasers are already live, we can expect the Flipkart sale to go live by the end of this month or early next month.

Notably, the Big Billion Days Sale will mark the launch of new products, rush hours, flash sale deals and crazy offers. Users will be able to get super coins as rewards on each purchase. Besides this, users will play a few games that will let them win some rewards. As the sale is yet to commence, Flipkart has kept many details regarding offers under the cover

When it comes to partner offers, there will be an instant discount on using ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The maximum discount will be revealed in the near future. Moreover, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on the purchases they make. Flipkart also mentions Paytm cashback on using the wallet and UPI payments.

Xiaomi Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Already, it has been confirmed that Motorola, Realme, Oppo, Samsung, Poco, and Vivo will launch new smartphones during the upcoming sale. Besides this, there is a Reveal Calendar section that shows when these brands will reveal the discounts on their offerings. While Poco is all set to reveal the discounts on its offerings on September 30, Xiaomi has not let any word regarding the launches and discounts.

We can expect Xiaomi to share the details regarding the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale discounts in the coming days. We will keep you posted about Xiaomi updates here once it has been announced.

