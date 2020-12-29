You Might Have To Wait Till OnePlus 10 For This Camera Feature News oi-Vivek

It has almost become a standard in the premium Android smartphone territory to include a periscope zoom lens, capable of offering up to 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Phone makers like Oppo, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme have already launched phones with the periscope zoom lens.

It looks like OnePlus enthusiasts might have to wait for another year to get an OnePlus smartphone with a periscope zoom lens. According to a report, the OnePlus 9 smartphone will have a normal telephoto lens, similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The report suggests that the ongoing pandemic has affected the supply chain, hence, many upcoming Android smartphones might not include a periscope zoom lens.

OnePlus 10 Might Come With A Periscope Zoom Lens

OnePlus is known for launching at least two iterations of the same smartphone. The brand is likely to announce the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in early 2021 without the periscope zoom lens.

Similarly, the brand is likely to launch the OnePlus 9T by late 2021, and it could be the first OnePlus smartphone to feature a periscope zoom lens. If not, then the OnePlus 10, which is likely to launch in 2022 could be the first OnePlus smartphone with a periscope zoom lens.

OnePlus 9 Specifications

The OnePlus 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with at least 6GB RAM RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a high-resolution high-refresh-rate display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 9 might feature a 64MP or even a 108MP primary sensor with support for 8K video recording capability. On top of that, the smartphone is also expected to offer additional camera sensors like ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom lens.

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus 9 is expected to cost similar to the OnePlus 8. Considering the current trend, the OnePlus 9 will be priced under Rs. 45,000, and the OnePlus 9 Pro might cost over Rs. 50,000.

