ZTE Blade A6 Max spotted on FCC: User manual also leaked

Looks like ZTE is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the market soon. Well, a new handset has just been spotted at FCC.

The upcoming device has been labeled as ZTE Blade A6 Max and it will probably be another variant of ZTE Blade A6. Interestingly, along with the appearance on FCC, images of the smartphone's user manual has also been leaked.

ZTE has been launching budget-oriented products for while now and it seems that the new ZTE Blade A6 Max will be a similar product.

Talking about the leaked images, it basically reveals the design of the smartphone. The smartphone seems to feature a curved display with thick bezels on the top and bottom. Upfront there is a camera, a proximity sensor, indicator light and a front flash. At the back, there is a pretty basic camera setup but there is a black band running along the top corner at the rear. It kind of makes the device more interesting.

The volume and power button are placed on the right side. The Blade A6 Max doesn't have a fingerprint scanner but it could be integrated into the power button. The handset does come with headphone jack and a micro SD card slot. From whatever we can make out from the manual instructions it looks like the handset has a removable back.

The handset has been also been through some teardown revealing some inner parts. We can clearly see the battery, but we can't figure out the capacity.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Blade A6 Max will come with a bigger 5.5-inch display as compared to the 5.2-inch display on the Blade A6. In any case, we should be hearing more about this smartphone in the coming days.

Besides, since the handset has appeared on FCC, it should be revealed as an official product soon.

