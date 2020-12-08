Motorola Moto G9 Power: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

The Moto G9 Power is announced for Rs.11,999 in the country. There are several other players in this segment that have been launched in recent times. A major chunk is dominated by Chinese brands such as Realme, Xiaomi, and others.

The Moto G9 Power takes on its rivals with features such as the Snapdragon 662 processor, 64MP triple-lens setup, and a humongous 6,000 mAh battery unit. We got our hands on the latest Motorola offering and are sharing its good, bad, and the x-factor.

Motorola Moto G9 Power: The Good

Good Imaging Setup

Motorola has equipped the Moto G9 Power with three rear cameras. The unit comes with a 64MP primary sensor which has an f/1.79 aperture. There is also a 2MP sensor for macro photography and a 2MP depth sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. The camera UI is clean and offers several shooting modes to enhance the imaging experience.

By default, the camera clicks 16MP pixel-binned shots. However, Ultra-Resolution mode will let you capture 64MP images. It also offers HDR, Portrait, Panorama, and Spot Color shooting modes. There is a dedicated Nigh Vision feature as well with which you can capture images with low-light conditions.

In our brief testing, the device performed well in general scenarios where the lighting is ample. While we are yet to test the camera to its full potential, it appears well-endowed for a notch above the basic photography.

Video recording supported here is 1080p@ 60fps. You can also record Slow-motion and time-lapse videos using the rear camera. Coming to the selfie setup, the device uses a 16MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for the same. The AI-enabled selfie snapper has ample clarity.

There is a group selfie feature which you can enable from the camera settings for wide-angle selfies. The front cam also has the option for self-portraits. You just need to toggle on the "Portrait' mode before clicking a shot. The software-based bokeh effect's blur intensity can be adjusted manually.

Stock Android UI And Mid-Range Snapdragon Processor

The Motorola Moto G9 Power ships with Android 10 OS. The device offers a stock Android experience. The clean UI which comes free of bloatware and pre-installed third-party apps is smooth to use.

The device has gesture based-navigations toggled-on by default. You get basic Android 10 elements such as Digital wellbeing and others as well.

The unit is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is built on 11nm architecture. The octa-core processor clocks over 2GHz and is paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The device can render high-end graphics with ease.

The Moto G9 Power is announced in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. To suffice the storage needs, the unit also has up to 512GB microSD card support. The handset is good at multitasking. No lags as such. Gaming also seems decent. We will be giving detailed feedback on its performance in the coming days.

Motorola Moto G9 Power: The Bad

Crisp Display But Standard HD+ Resolution With 60Hz Refresh Rate

The Motorola Moto G9 Power has one of the tallest displays in its segment. The device adorns a 6.8-inch panel which has standard 720 x 1640 pixels HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel that offers a pixel density of 263 PPI and an 83.1 percent screen-to-boy ratio.

While the output is crisp, this big form factor would have been complemented better with an FHD+ resolution. You will still be able to play high-resolution (720p) videos online. Brightness levels are average.

You will have slight difficulties in watching the content under direct sunlight. Also, the panel has a standard 60hz refresh rate. The competitions are currently offering a 90hz panel. Take, for instance, the Realme Narzo and the Realme 7 series. A higher refresh rate would have solidified the deal.

Bulky Form Factor, Hybrid MicroSD Card Slot

The Motorola Moto G9 Power's biggest drawback is its bulky form factor. The unit features a textured rear panel. There is a circular fingerprint scanner which is placed at the back panel with the Moto logo inscribed.

The hefty form factor makes it difficult to operate the device with a single hand. You will be comfortable with basic scrolling on webpage and texting. Anything extensive would require both hands.

The other disadvantage here is the hybrid SIM slot. While the device has support for dual-SIM cards, the absence of the dedicated MicroSD slot will let you use only one SIM along with an SD card at a moment.

Motorola Moto G9 Power: The X Factor

Massive 6,000mAh Battery With Fast Charging

The Moto G9 Power uses a 6,000 mAh beefy battery unit to keep the lights on. This size battery seems to be the new norm in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The hardware is also on the lighter end which also helps the device to give a longer backup. On average, the device lasts more than a day on a single charge. The company has added 20W fast charging in the mix as well. The fast charging support with this big battery is undeniably the X-factor here.

Is It A Hit Or A Miss?

The Moto G9 Power is a mixed-bag all together. The unit has some good set of internals. The triple-lens imaging setup and a big 6,000 mAh battery are what make the device worth a buy.

However, the bulky form factor and an HD+ display is where it loses its edge. A high end-display would have done the trick here. Nevertheless, this device offers a stock Android experience which allows for a premium user experience.