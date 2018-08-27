Adobe’s new study reveals the phrases which users resent to see in their inbox

We all must have gone through the hassle of going over each and every email delivered in our inbox, and it could be tiring sometime to read them all. It is also quite annoying when some email consists of repeated words or phrases. Now, a new study done by Adobe has revealed the words and phrases which annoys the users upon receiving an email.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the researchers have recently surveyed more than 1000 workers and their findings had revealed that there is one email phrase which the users hate the most. The phrase is 'Not sure if you saw my last email..'

The aforementioned phrase is said to provoke the 25 percent of users who had taken part in the survey. The second phrase which annoyed the users more is the 'Per my last email' which accounted for 13 percent. Following the 'Per my last email' phrase the third most annoying phrase which the users receive via email for work was 'per our conversation'. The third phrase reportedly irked 11 percent of receivers.

When we talk about the percentage of the users who were annoyed by the people who send then emails frequently, then the number is as high as 45 percent. Whereas, there is 33 percent of users who have mentioned that they get rather annoyed upon receiving emails related to products recommendations which don't match as per their interests.

About 22 percent of the users said that they don't want to receive offers or coupons which have expired and 17 percent if the users said they were annoyed when the sender misspelled their names.

The researchers who conducted this survey have also discovered that there is a rise in the number of people using the email services and the users in the US checks their inbox at an interval of about 2.5 hours each weekday. According to Adobe, this is a hike of 17 percent on a yearly basis.

Notably, users are nowadays checking their email in more places rather than just workplaces. The number of users checking their personal email while watching the TV was around 60 percent, while 40 percent of users checked their inbox in the loo and other 14 percent checked their inbox while driving.

The firm also explained that ''Why is email so ingrained in our lives? One reason may be that it's so manageable-we can sort, file, filter, and generally get things done.'

'It's also a known, safe quantity. We're familiar with how to make email work for us, and we feel confident about the privacy of our data.'

The report further suggests that even as email is not among the most used form of communication it has not diminished from the old face-to-face conversations. The researchers found that 31 percent of the email respondents still favor talking in person with their colleagues. The emailing was also among the top mode for communication accompanied by phone calls, instant messaging and file sharing services.