Flipkart Sale: Grab 43-inch Panasonic Ultra HD LED TV for just Rs 33,999

Flipkart has recently started its Big Freedom Sale in India which the company is holding to mark the celebration of 72nd Independence Day in the country. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering a number of products at a discounted price across a wide range of categories. The sale offers electronic devices, smartphones, home appliances, and other products at discount. Now, the company is offering a 43-inch Panasonic Ultra HD LED TV at a discounted price as a part of its extended sale offer.

We all would agree that Smart TV's with high resolution has become an industry standard nowadays. However, the pricing of these TV's can still burn a hole in a customer's pocket. So, if you are looking to grab a high-resolution smart TV for your home then this could be the perfect deal for you.

The 43-inch Panasonic Ultra HD LED TV comes with an original price tag of Rs 40,000. As a part of the extended Freedom Sale, the smart TV is being offered on the platform at a discounted price of Rs 33,999. This is a pretty hefty discount of Rs 6,000 roughly. It is being said that this is among one of the lowest prices which a TV has hit on Flipkart.

In addition to this, the users on Flipkart can also avail an extra cashback of 10 percent if the TV is purchased using a Citi Bank credit card and an extra 5 percent discount if the purchase is made using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Besides, buyers can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 8,000 if they exchange their old TV during the sale which is slated to conclude tomorrow.

To recall, the Panasonic TV features a 43-inch (109cm) Ultra HD LED display which has a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The panel of the TV has a refresh rate of 100 Hz which provides seamless video watching experience. The TV comes with a support for multiple picture modes such as dynamic, true cinema and a custom reduction mode among others.

The Panasonic TV comes embedded with 2 Full Range speakers which have DTS surround sound faculty which gives a net output of 20W. The connectivity aspects of the Panasonic TV include 3 HDMI ports (4K60/50p with HDCP2.2), 2 USB ports (USB 2.0 + USB 3.0), 1 LAN port and a headphone jack.

So, if you are considering to purchase a LED TV with Ultra HD display at a decent price range then we would suggest you grab this deal.