Hughes Communications gets DOT nod for in-flight connectivity

The policy was first published by regulatory authorities in mid-December 2018, it has generated a lot of interest from India's maritime and airline industries.

VSAT service provider Hughes Communications today announced that it has received a Flight and Maritime Connectivity (FMC) license from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

The license is valid for 10 years and allows the firm to offer internet and broadband services in Indian and foreign airlines and shipping companies operating within Indian territory.

"HCIL is proud to be the first company to receive the Flight and Maritime Connectivity license in India, which is a natural extension of having been at the forefront of offering breakthrough technologies and services over the past two decades", said Partho Banerjee, President & Managing Director at Hughes Communications India Ltd.

Banerjee said, "We stand ready operationally to initiate high-quality broadband services for both airlines and maritime operators, including having the availability of ubiquitous satellite coverage across Indian airspace and territorial waters. We would also like to compliment the regulatory authorities for a speedy grant of license and a positive intent towards the entire policy framework, which promises to herald a new era of communications for India."

According to Euroconsult, over 23,000 commercial aircraft will offer connectivity to their passengers by 2027, up from 7,400 aircraft in 2017. Northern Sky Research's Aeronautical Satcom Market's 2017 report forecasts that by the end of 2019, broadband VSAT connectivity will be installed on one out of every three commercial passenger aircraft and will rise to two out of every three commercial passenger aircraft by the end of 2026.

Driven by higher demand for broadband connectivity, this installed base will generate over $32 billion in revenue over the next decade, as air travel continues its rise around the world.

HCIL will pay spectrum charges based on revenue earned from providing these services, which can be delivered using both satellites and telecom networks on the ground. The company will provide FMC services in India operating over domestic and foreign satellites permitted by the Department of Space.