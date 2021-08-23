Indians On Twitter Wants to Boycott Myntra: Here’s Why News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Anything that trends on the internet spread like wildfire. The latest trends that have caught up earlier today are #BoycottMyntra and #UninstallMyntra. These hashtags are catching up on Twitter but it happened sometime in the past. Notably, it is trending for the same reason that it did back in 2016.

A Backdrop Of Boycott Myntra

In 2016, an agency ScrollDroll put out an advertisement for Myntra, the e-commerce shopping platform. In this ad, there was an illustration based on a scene from the epic Mahabharata. It depicted the disrobing of Draupadi and tried to turn it into a selling point for Myntra. The graphic showed Krishna looking for extra long sarees on Myntra app as Draupadi was being disrobed by Dushaasan.

There is no denying that this advertisement was made for humor purposes but it didn't sell well with the Indians. They slammed the graphics based on the Mahabharata and deemed it to be disrespectful to the religion.

Boycott Myntra Surfaced Again

Once again, after five years, the advertisement has resurfaced again. As a result, people are uninstalling the app for the same reason of hurting Hindu sentiments. An Instagram page @hindutvaoutloud shared the illustration in one of its posts. This made people calling out to boycott the e-commerce platform citing anti-Hindu reasons.

Many have taken to Twitter asking Myntra to apologize for this post and delete it from all their platforms otherwise they will be forced to boycott Myntra. A set of users have claimed that they have uninstalled Myntra for the same reason and will insist family and friends not to buy from the platform ever again.

Notably, the enraging Right wingers have also started boycotting Flipkart, which owns the fashion, beauty and wellness company. The e-commerce portal was involved in another controversy earlier this year. A complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging that the Myntra logo was offensive and insulting towards women. After facing backlash, Myntra accepted to change the logo across all places.

How Will It Affect Myntra?

Myntra is one of the largest online retailers when it comes to clothing and accessories in India. Its sales are said to skyrocket during the upcoming months. Given that the festive season is approaching soon, the ongoing controversy could require some damage control to boost sales.

