Intel might introduce the 9th generation of processors on 1st October

Intel is expected to launch its 9th generation of desktop processors on 1st October this year. The American chipset manufacturer is said to use its existing 14nm process chipsets instead of the 10nm process chipsets. The launch of the 10nm chipsets is expected to take place next year; however, there is no specific timeline for the same.

As per some reports from the WCCFTech, the American chipset manufacturer Intel will start rolling out its latest version of chipsets including i3, i5, i7 and i9 chipsets on 1st October this year. All these chipsets will be marketed as the 9th generation processors. Intel will release its new lineup of chipsets which will be unlocked overclockable processors for the masses. This will allow the company to make the octa-core chipsets more accessible for the consumers.

The major highlight of the upcoming 9the generation of the processors is speculated to be the Core i9-9900k. This will be the Intel's first major mainstream flagship i9 chip which will have 8 cores and 16 threads.

The report further suggests that WWCFTech was able to get its hands on the 9th generation of the chipset. As per then the 9th generation of the chipset is expected to feature a 3.6GHz base clock speed. However, users will further be able to boost the speed up to 4.7 GHz when all the 8 cores are in use. Besides, there will also be 16MB of L3 cache along with Intel UHD 620 graphics chip on board.

Apart from introducing its 9th generation of Core i9 processors, Intel is also planning to upgrade its existing line up of Core i7 processor. Intel will also introduce the Core i7-9700K, which will be the company's first 8-core i7 chip which will have 8 threads. The processor is expected to be clocked at 3.7 GHz, however, it will feature a boost speed of 4.6GHz for all cores. Whereas, the 9th gen Core i5 processor will feature 6 cores and 6 threads.

As of now, there is no official information released as to when the processors will be available for the masses. And if in case the processors make its way to the market by 1st October then we could expect devices running the 9th generation of Intel Core chips by the end of this year.