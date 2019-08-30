International Space Station Gets Six Times Higher Internet Speed Than Reliance Jio Fibre News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The need for fast internet services is gradually increasing day by day. This is crucial when one needs to transmit heavy data files or stream high-resolution videos and carry out various other data-intensive activates. Internet no doubt is an important factor that allows astronomers to communicate with their respective teams on Earth.

The ISS (International Space Station), handled by NASA and the ESA, is one such place that shares around tons of data collected from the space to the Earth. And this requires high-speed internet. Now, it seems that the space station is getting some high-speed connections going forward. Following are the details.

International Space Station Gets Upgraded Internet Speeds:

Following the upgrade, the ISS will get a data speed of 600Mbps compared to the 300Mbps speed it received earlier. This is more than double which Reliance Jio Fibre connection offers (100Mbps). This high-speed data is definitely going to be beneficial for the space agency for faster communication with the NASA team on Earth. That's not it, this will make communications for the space missions in our Solar System as well as Lower Earth Orbit.

Communications is a key factor in determining the success of a space mission and the increase in data speeds will help NASA to carry on with high-quality operational services. George Morrow, the acting director of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Said, "NASA's communications networks play a pivotal role in every NASA mission, enabling data from human spaceflight, space and Earth science research missions and technological demonstrations to reach Earth for the benefit of humanity. This increase in data rate capability for the International Space Station underlines our commitment to provide high-quality operational services for NASA exploration missions today and in the future."

Notably, to get on board with the high-speed connectivity, the global communication system has received a major upgrade in its architecture for both the Space Network and the terrestrial data lines on the Earth-based components.

Some Details on The ISS And Data Transmission:

The International Space Station started its operations back in the year 2000 and gave an opportunity to the scientists to conduct various space-related studies. Some of the studies allowed the astronomers to study the impact of space on different organisms including the human body and bacteria. It also allowed them to study the microgravity effects which are a bit difficult to test on the Earth.

Now, the data is being shared using a group of ground-based antennas known as Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS) and Space Network. These antennas are placed on the top of specific locations placed in a high orbit and send the data to the ground first which is then intercepted by various NASA research centers via a landline. While this entire process might sound like a lengthy affair, it is completed in less than a second.

