IPL 2019: Everything you should know about Hotstar and Swiggy partnership News oi-Priyanka Dua This integration with Swiggy is part of Hotsar's bid to provide viewers with an engaging experience for VIVO IPL 2019.

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has joined hands with Hotstar to allow consumers to order their meal without taking their eyes off a single ball.

Swiggy POP, Swiggy's curated single-serve meals from top restaurants across the neighborhood, will be integrated on the Hotstar App making for a pleasurable viewing as well as food ordering experience.

Srivats TS, VP Marketing at Swiggy, said, "Our collaboration with Hotstar aims to satisfy the insatiable love we Indians have for Cricket and Food. We believe a nail biter of a match accompanied with great food is a delicious combination to serve up this cricketing season! We are extremely pleased to present this innovation in association with Hotstar. Through this, we hope to build a deeper bond with our cricket crazy fans by offering them an uninterrupted viewing and extremely convenient food ordering experience."

This integration with Swiggy is part of Hotsar's bid to provide viewers with an engaging experience for VIVO IPL 2019. With the motto of 'Koi Yaar Nahi Far', Hotstar is rolling out a first-ever social cricket-watching experience which will provide viewers the opportunity to invite, chat and compete with their friends and family.

On the back of this, the streaming giant expects to reach over 300 million viewers, about 50 percent more than last year. For Swiggy, which has millions of users itself, this would mean an opportunity to innovatively engage with their existing customers whilst tapping newer ones as well, serving everybody their favorite dishes with absolute ease.

Some interesting food ordering trends witnessed on Swiggy last year:

Bangalore topped the list for pizza orders as supporters watched their team win from losing positions and vice versa

Chennai celebrated CSK's return by ordering Chicken and Mutton Biryani which were the most ordered items. The city also ordered a record number of fries during their team's matches with the one team that made them feel the heat: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jaipur too celebrated their team's royal return to the tournament with a mix of Paneer Butter Masala, Kadai Paneer and Aloo Tikki Burger.

Finally, consumers in Delhi consoled themselves with a comfortable yet indulgent mix of Butter Nan and Dal Makhni