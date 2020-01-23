ENGLISH

    IRCTC Fraud Website Wreaks Havoc; Users Warned

    By
    |

    Frauds and scams are nothing new to us. Unaware people have lost huge amounts of money in such fraudulent scams. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has warned users of a fraud website running in the same name. The railways corporation has sent a warning email to users, warning them to be wary of the website named 'www.irctctour.com'.

    IRCTC Fraud Website
     

    The email sent by the Indian Railway's ticketing portal warns that the fraud website has been involved in various malicious activities. By keeping the website name similar to the official website, the fraudsters are asking users to confirm tour vouchers and other sensitive information.

    IRCTC Fraud Website

    IRCTC Fraud Website

    According to a report by GadgetsNow, the email sent by the IRCTC IT center has received two complaints recently for fraud booking in the name of IRCTC. The email further mentions the fraudulent website www.irctctour.com and notes that the tour confirmation voucher is the same as IRCTC.

    "The tour confirmation voucher of fraud is exactly the same as IRCTC. The mentioned details are mobile no.9999999999, landline no. +91 6371526046 & email-id: irctctours2020@gmail.com are being used for selling tourism products in the name of IRCTC," the email reads.

    IRCTC Files FIR
     

    IRCTC also notes that the railways office has already filed an FIR against the fraud website, both from the counter as well as online. "An alert scroller has been updated in the tourism homepage," the IRCTC mail reads.

    More recently, IRCTC introduced the ‘pay later' feature, where users can book their journey tickets and opt for the ‘e-Pay Later' while checking out. Dubbed as the ‘Book Now, Pay Later' service, IRCTC has said that none of these services will be affected.

    What Can You Do

    What Can You Do

    As users, it's best advised to keep a strict watch on the sites we click on. Users are advised to regularly change their passwords and avoid keeping the same password for multiple usernames. Moreover, users should refrain from sharing their account number; ATM card details like PIN, CVV; OTP; and so on with anyone over the phone or via email.

    Generally, valid website officials (like IRCTC) would never call or ask for personal information even for refunds or cancellation of tickets. Particularly with IRCTC, users need to note that the website is authorized to offer online railways ticketing and catering services. "It is requested to all to create awareness among the near and dear ones through different modes of communication; in order to stop the fraud activities," the IRCTC email further suggests.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
