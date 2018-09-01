Microsoft to release Windows 10 October update next month

The IFA 2018 has kick-started and at the ongoing event, several new products and major announcements have been made by the tech companies. Microsoft has also made some announcements during the IFA 2018. The company has announced the official name which it has decided for the next major Windows 10 update. As for the naming, the Redmond giant will follow the same naming scheme for this year. The company has also announced that the Windows 10 October 2018 update is expected to go live somewhere around next month.

Microsoft will be sticking to the previous naming scheme for Windows 10 update and it will be codenamed as Redstone 5. The Redstone 5 update will introduce the cloud clipboard feature which will allow the users to sync their copied content/data across devices. This feature is quite similar to that of Apple's Universal keyboard. The other feature which will be rolled out with the next Windows 10 update will be the 'Your Phone' app. This app will allow the users to send links to their Windows 10 device via Android/ iOS or the other way round.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the October update will also bring dark-themed File Explorer, Notepad app, SwiftKey on-screen keyboard, an updated snipping tool, and Xbox Game bar. It is also expected that the Fluent design could now be uniform. The company will also make some tweaks and improvements with the update.

Al of the features mentioned above has been already available to the Windows 10 Insiders, who have been testing these features for the past few months. Microsoft will also roll out the final October 2018 Update to the testers first so that the bugs can be detected if there are any.

It is also being reported that Microsoft has started prepping its next update which is due for release in the first half of 2019. The company is calling this update as a 19H1 and is already available for the Skip Ahead testers. However, at present, there is no information as to when the new features will make its way to the Windows 10 next update which is lined up for around April 2019.