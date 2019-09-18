OnePlus Music Festival To Feature Performances From Katy Perry, Dua Lipa News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The OnePlus music festival, to be held on November 16 at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium, promises to be the biggest music extravaganza in India this year. The show will have international pop divas Katy Perry and Dua Lipa pulsing their voices at the music fiesta. They will be joined by Indian musicians like Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train, and others at the upcoming music fest.

OnePlus Music Festival: The Artist Tribe

OnePlus says it has curated and designed the music festival for a whole new level of music experience. Dua Lipa's hits like One Kiss, New Rules, No Goodbyes, and more have defined her success as an artist. You can expect to hear Katy Perry's popular albums that have created global record sales of nearly 135 million tracks at the musical evening.

The OnePlus music fest will feature Indian artists Amit Trivedi, who's known for his music composition for albums like Dev. D, Udta Punjab, Queen, Dear Zindagi, and others. Music buffs will also get to experience unconventional tunes from musicians like Ritviz and The Local Train.

While Ritviz hails from Pune to flaunt his EDM gig, The Local Train from Delhi will groove you with rock music. Also, Aswekeepsearching, a post-modern rock band will be completing the line-up at the music show.

The tickets for the OnePlus music event are available now and the price range starts from Rs. 3,000 onwards. If you're a OnePlus user, you can avail 10 percent cashback using Insider and PayTM accounts. The much-awaited event could be a good blend of international pop and regional music-filled evening. Stay tuned for more updates.

Best Mobiles in India