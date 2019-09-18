ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Music Festival To Feature Performances From Katy Perry, Dua Lipa

    By
    |

    The OnePlus music festival, to be held on November 16 at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium, promises to be the biggest music extravaganza in India this year. The show will have international pop divas Katy Perry and Dua Lipa pulsing their voices at the music fiesta. They will be joined by Indian musicians like Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train, and others at the upcoming music fest.

    OnePlus Music Festival To Feature Katy Perry, Dua Lipa

     

    OnePlus Music Festival: The Artist Tribe

    OnePlus says it has curated and designed the music festival for a whole new level of music experience. Dua Lipa's hits like One Kiss, New Rules, No Goodbyes, and more have defined her success as an artist. You can expect to hear Katy Perry's popular albums that have created global record sales of nearly 135 million tracks at the musical evening.

    The OnePlus music fest will feature Indian artists Amit Trivedi, who's known for his music composition for albums like Dev. D, Udta Punjab, Queen, Dear Zindagi, and others. Music buffs will also get to experience unconventional tunes from musicians like Ritviz and The Local Train.

    While Ritviz hails from Pune to flaunt his EDM gig, The Local Train from Delhi will groove you with rock music. Also, Aswekeepsearching, a post-modern rock band will be completing the line-up at the music show.

    The tickets for the OnePlus music event are available now and the price range starts from Rs. 3,000 onwards. If you're a OnePlus user, you can avail 10 percent cashback using Insider and PayTM accounts. The much-awaited event could be a good blend of international pop and regional music-filled evening. Stay tuned for more updates.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news oneplus events
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue