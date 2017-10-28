Xiaomi India announces photography-based contests for fans

Many companies run interesting contests ahead of their smartphone launches to keep the anticipation high. Popular smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is no exception.

We already know that the company will introduce a brand new series in India by launching a camera-centric handset on November 2. While the name of the upcoming smartphone is not known, some details regarding it have emerged online. For example, the smartphone will run on MIUI 9 ROM. This little piece of information has surely made the Xiaomi fans very happy.

If this wasn't enough, Redmi India's official page yesterday made a post on Twitter. The post reads, "It's time to showcase your best self! Head to http://www.yourbestselfie.in to stand a chance to win the upcoming smartphone! #YourBestSelfie"

It's time to showcase your best self! Head to https://t.co/2zdud5GHsB to stand a chance to win the upcoming smartphone! #YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/SXxHRyixQT — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 27, 2017

In case you are wondering, the hashtag #YourBestSelfie is being used to promote the Xiaomi phone that will be launched on November 2. The picture contained in the post provides further details about the contest. It says that 5 lucky winners will get the chance to attends the launch event.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi India has announced another contest, but it is only for Mi A1 users. In the Xiaomi Photography Challenge, you can win prizes worth up to $30,000 (approximately Rs. 19,47,000). In order to participate in the challenge, you have to go here. After logging into mi.com, you would have to click on "Submit Now" tab.

Announcing Xiaomi Photography Challenge. Win prizes up to ,000! Start clicking now! #ShotOnMiA1 📸

Click here - https://t.co/25M2cj3Fsd pic.twitter.com/Z5ssvomQj3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 27, 2017

After that, you would have to fill your basic info and click "Next". Once you are done, you would have to click on "Submit". Lastly, you would have to upload your picture in the right category with title and description.

So if you are interested, try your luck out!