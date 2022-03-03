Facebook To Shut Down Its Campus Social Networking Service; Here's Why News oi-Megha Rawat

Facebook introduced Campus, a college-focused social networking app in September 2020 in an attempt to get back to its roots and let students interact with their mates over similar interests. The campus was buried in Facebook's More section, and only those with a @.edu email address could access it.

Facebook's Campus Social Networking Service Dwarfed

At the time of introduction, the company had added 30 colleges to Campus, and over time, the platform has grown to include 60 schools and universities, with the prospect of introducing more shortly. However, the feature was not well received, and Facebook is now closing down its Campus two and a half years after it first launched.

Matt Navrra, a consultant, reaffirmed the development. Furthermore, the company has begun telling all of its users about the transition via in-app notification, stating that Campus will be shut down on March 10.

The in-app notification says that Facebook's mission was to help bring college communities closer together via the launch of the Campus pilot. However, Facebook Groups are the greatest approach to support students. The notice further states that after March 10, the firm will erase whatever pertaining to Campus-related content, including posts, groups, and even profiles. All Facebook Campus users will be able to access and retrieve their data until then.

Facebook's Steps To Retain Younger Users

Facebook's recent decision is a major setback for its ambitions to retain younger users. According to internal memos revealed to the public, the number of young users on the app has been falling since 2019 and is expected to continue.

It also demonstrates how Meta is reducing its losses by sunsetting features, services, and even apps that are no longer getting momentum as expected. For example, the firm recently stated that it will discontinue its IGTV app, which hosted long-form videos, in order to concentrate on Reel, the company's TikTok-like short-video streaming function.

While the company isn't afraid to try new things and take chances, it also doesn't hesitate to remove products that don't fit its standards or aren't prominent enough with its users.

