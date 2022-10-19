Apple iPad vs iPad Air: Is the 4th-Gen iPad Air Better Choice Than the 10th-Gen iPad? Features oi -Vivek

Apple recently launched two new iPads -- the Apple Silicon M2-powered iPad Pro (2022) and the A14 Bionic-based 10th Gen iPad. The pro variant of the new iPad is a lot like its predecessor. However, the 10th Gen iPad offers a massive design overhaul compared to the 9th Gen iPad.

However, unlike the 9th Gen iPad, which was priced at around Rs. 30,000, the new 10th Gen iPad costs Rs. 44,900. In fact, the 10th Gen iPad is closer to the 4th Gen iPad Air than the 9th Gen iPad.

The 4th Gen iPad with the same A14 Bionic is currently available in India for around Rs. 50,000 in India. If you are planning to buy the new 10th Gen iPad, then you can also consider the older but wiser 4th Gen iPad Air. Here are a few things that make the 4th Gen iPad Air a far superior product to the latest 10th Gen iPad.

Which One Has A Better Display?

On paper, the 10th Gen iPad and the 4th Gen iPad have a similar 10.9-inch display with a pixel density of 264 pixels per inch. However, the 10th Gen iPad has a non-laminated screen with sRGB color space support while the 4th Gen iPad Air has a much more vibrant screen with support for DCI-P3 color space.

Apple Pencil Compatibility

The new 10th Gen iPad supports 1st Gen Apple Pencil, and one needs to buy a USB Type-C to lighting converter to charge and sync the Apple Pencil with the iPad. When it comes to the 4th Gen iPad, it supports the latest 2nd Gen Apple Pencil with better writing/sketching accuracy and lowers input latency.

Design Similarities

In terms of design, the 10th Gen iPad does look a lot like the 4th Gen iPad Air. However, the new baseline iPad comes in different color options to help distinguish it from the iPad Air. Overall, both iPads have a premium design with a metal unibody finish.

Camera Features

While both iPads have a 12MP primary wide-angle camera at the back, the new 10th Gen iPad comes with a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Center Stage. Both tablets can shoot native 4K videos on the primary camera and can record 1080p videos on the front-facing camera.

5th Gen iPad Air Is Better Than Both

The new 5th Gen iPad Air with the Apple Silicon M1 processor is way better than the 4th Gen iPad Air and the 10th Gen iPad. The 5th Gen iPad also has a more powerful processor and more RAM, and it also supports Stage Manager, which will transform the tablet into a computer for an elevated multi-tasking user experience.

The only clear advantage that the new 10th Gen iPad has over the 4th Gen and the 5th Gen iPad Air is the 12MP selfie camera. For around Rs. 50,000, the 4th Gen iPad Air and the 5th Gen iPad Air look like a much better deal when compared to the latest entrant in the iPad lineup.

