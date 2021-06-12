Just In
Next iPad Mini To Be Compact Version Of 4th Gen iPad: Same Specs Too?
If you are looking forward to the next iteration of the iPad mini, then this news will definitely cheer you up. According to the latest leaks and speculations, the next-gen iPad mini will be identical to the 4th Gen iPad Air when it comes to design but in a slightly compact form factor.
According to Jon Prosser, the new iPad mini will be exactly identical to the 4th Gen iPad Air and it will be the first mini iPad without a home button. Just like the new iPad Air, it will have a side-mounted power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor or Touch ID.
Apple iPad Mini Specifications
This will also be the first iPad mini (iPad mini 6) to feature a USB Type-C port and will also miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be magnetic connectors at the back, which should help users to connect accessories with the iPad mini with ease. On top of that, the iPad mini is also said to be available in multiple color variants like gold, silver, and black.
The new iPad mini will support Apple Pencil, and the company is said to launch a compact version of Apple Pencil along with this product. As per the performance, the iPad mini will be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device will have around an 8-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate just like the 4th Gen iPad Air.
Unlike the 4th Gen iPad Air, the new iPad mini will support 5G networking and the same will also be available with just WiFi connectivity at a much lower price tag. In terms of storage, the iPad mini is expected to come in multiple storage variants with up to 256GB storage.
Apple iPad Mini Expected Launch Date
Apple is likely to announce the next version of the iPad mini along with the iPhone 13 series of smartphones at the end of 2021. Along with the new iPad mini, the company might also launch the 9th Gen iPad, which will replace the current 8th gen iPad and is also expected to come with some new features and design.
