Apple iPad Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Launched For ₹81,900: What's Changed? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Apple introduced its latest iPad Pro (2022) models on October 18, 2022, finally putting rumors and speculations to rest. The new iPad Pro (2022) models are available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays and pack in the Apple M2 processors that debuted in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch laptops. The new high-end iPads are touted to pack in improved CPU, GPU, and AI performance over their predecessors.

Apple iPad Pro (2022): What's Changed?

The design of the new iPad Pro (2022) remains identical to the 2021 iPad Pro. The front end is pretty much the same since 2018. The iPad Pro 11-inch sports a Liquid Retina display, which is essentially an LCD with a resolution of 2388x1688 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bigger iPad Pro 12.9-inch flaunts a superior Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 2732x2048 pixels resolution and a ProMotion 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Apple has employed its powerful M2 chipset in the iPad Pro (2022), which is claimed to deliver a 15 percent uplift in CPU, a 35 percent improved GPU performance, and a 40 percent faster Neural Engine. Compared to the M1 chip, the new M2 chip promises 50 percent more memory bandwidth and up to 16GB of fast unified memory. This allows the iPad Pro to shoot ProRES videos and transcode videos 3x faster.

The new iPad Pro (2022) is equipped with a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture at the front for selfies and video calling duties. There's a dual camera setup at the rear comprising a 12MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 10MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a LiDAR scanner.

The high-end tablets can detect the Apple Pencil hovering up to 12mm above the screen. This allows you to have a preview of your pencil positioning on the screen for precise drawing, scribbling, and other artwork. You can hover the Apple Pencil and perform a pinch gesture on the display to increase/reduce the input size. The tablets offer DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, Octane X, uMake, and more apps support for artists and photo/video editors.

Some other noteworthy features of the iPad Pro (2022) include 5G support, mmWave 5G, Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, external display support up to 6K resolution, quad speakers, five microphones, and a Stage Manager, among others. The iPad Pro (2022) models come equipped with a USB Type-C port and support 20W fast charging support.

Apple iPad Pro (2022): Price, Availability

The iPad Pro (2022) 11-inch iPad Pro prices start at ₹81,900 for the Wi-Fi only model and ₹96,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is priced at ₹1,12,900 for the Wi-Fi-only model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model comes at a price tag of ₹1,27,900. They come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB internal memory options.

The iPad Pro (2022) models are now available for preorder and will go on sale from October 26, 2022. Apple is also offering optional accessories such as the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), Magic Keyboard dock, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Smart Folio.

