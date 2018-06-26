iBall launched Imprint 4G tablet in India with unique integrated fingerprint sensor

iBall has launched its Imprint 4G tablet in India. The new tablet comes with a unique integrated Fingerprint Sensor in it, and the company claims that the tablet is STQC certified for Aadhaar Verification. This is meant for the purpose of scanning and recording the details as well as for verifying the identity of a person.

On the specification part, the tablet comes with a 7-inch IPS HD display with a resolution of 1024X600 pixels. The device is powered by a Quad-core 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex A53 64-bit processor clubbed with up to 2GB RAM and 16GB of onboard storage with an option to expand up to 32GB.

As far as cameras are concerned, the new tablet comes with a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera along with a LED flash. On the front, the tablet houses the same 5-megapixel front facing camera along with a LED flash. The device will run on Android 7.0 Nougat, which might disappoint some users who are opting for latest Android version.

On the connectivity part, the tablet packs 4G VOLTE, Dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), Multiple USB Ports (1x Micro USB Port, 1x Normal USB Port), USB OTG, Micro HDMI, Cast Screen, Bluetooth 4.0, USB tethering. Optionally, it also comes with LAN port. The Tablet also sports DC charging port for charging purpose so that USB ports are free for peripherals connections and data transfer. It packs a rugged build and comes with STQC Certified Iris Scanner.

The tablet is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery it also supports a multi-language keyboard with 22 regional languages. It also comes with some additional features including GPS, A-GPS, Phone Calling G-Sensor, Light Sensor, Magnetic Sensor and more. The iBall Imprint will be available in single black color, it is priced at Rs 18,999.

This tablet is built mainly to help government officials and business professionals for identity verification of people and employees. This is help people to keep a track of verified people who are working for an organization.

Source, via