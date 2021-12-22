Oppo Pad Key Specs Leak Ahead Of Possible Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Almost all smartphone brands are venturing into other product categories such as laptops, tablets, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and more. One such brand is the Chinese manufacturer Oppo, which is speculated to take the wraps off its first-ever tablet allegedly called Oppo Pad sometime soon. It is believed that the tablet could be unveiled this month itself in its home market China.

Recently, it was confirmed that the Oppo Pad could be launched in the global markets outside of China as well. Now, a recent report has revealed the key specs, design and possible pricing of the upcoming tablet.

Oppo Pad Specifications Leak

As per a well-known tipster Digital Chat Station via Weibo, the specifications of an unannounced tablet have been leaked. From the leaked specs, it is believed that this could be the Oppo Pad. Going by the same, it looks like the Oppo tablet could be launched with an 11-inch LCD display with a full-screen design, which points out the presence of slim bezels. The screen is believed to feature a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

For imaging, this device is expected to flaunt an 8MP camera at the front and a 13MP Hynix Hi336 camera sensor at the rear. It appears to miss out on a fingerprint sensor and support face unlock instead. Under its hood, the Oppo Pad is said to use a Snapdragon 870 processor that could be teamed up with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

As of now, there is no word regarding the internal storage capacity of the Oppo Pad but previous reports hint at the presence of 256GB of storage space. The other aspects that we have seen include Android 12 OS out-of-the-box and support for parallel multi-screen and a desktop mode. Notably, we can expect the tablet device to be launched with additional storage and RAM options as well. It is tipped to come with a switching option between the tablet and other Oppo devices. It will have a dock bar and desktop widgets features.

Furthermore, the tipster goes on to state that the upcoming Oppo tablet could get the power from an 8080mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. It is also believed to be bundled with support for a pressure-sensitive stylus. It is likely to arrive in black and purple color options and carry a price tag of around 2,000 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,600).

Realme Pad Rival?

The demand for tablets has become skyrocketed since we all are doing online classes and working from home. Samsung and Lenovo are quite popular for their tablets in India. Also, Realme has forayed into the tablet segment with the launch of the Realme Pad which carries an affordable price tag in the country.

The Oppo Pad is also believed to get a good response like its smartphones and will compete with the Vivo tablet which is tipped to run the same Snapdragon 870 chip and arrive in the first half of next year. However, there is no info regarding the launch of the Vivo tablet in the Indian market as of now.

