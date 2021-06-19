5Gi Network Facing Challenges Despite Having Cost-Effective Technology: Here's Why Features oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio and Airtel have started 5G trials in the country. Both telecom operators have joined hands with several vendors, including Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson to conduct 5G trials in Delhi, Gujarat, and Pune.

Notably, DoT approved 700 MHz, 24.25-28.5 GHz, and 3.2-3.6 GHz bands to leading private players and MTNL to develop use cases in the country. In addition, Reliance Jio has used 5G architecture for the trials, including testing of core and radio networks. The company conducted trials in Mumbai and plans to start in other cities. The telecom ministry has given six months to complete the 5G trials in the country.

However, the deployment of the upcoming technology is likely to be delayed as there is an issue between new technologies, i.e. 5G and 5Gi. So, let's find out what is 5Gi network.

What Exactly Is 5Gi Network?

The 5Gi network has been developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Earlier, the Department of Telecommunication asked all telecom operators to use 5Gi in the ongoing trials. In addition, the 5Gi network has been approved by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Benefits Of 5Gi Network

DoT also noted that 5Gi technology is expected to provide a much larger reach of the towers. Additionally, the 5Gi network claims to offer internet connectivity in rural areas via ultra-long-range cell sites.

Similarly, experts believe that the 5Gi network will allow telcos to offer connectivity to villages. It is also a cost-effective technology, which seems good if implemented on a large scale if telcos adopted the same technology.

The rural network lags; however, the 5Gi network will offer services in major cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and rural parts of the country. Additionally, 5Gi claims to provide fast broadband services to improve coverage in both rural and urban cities.

Challenges Around 5Gi Network

Despite 5Gi is a cost-effective network it is facing several challenges around the suggested technology as telcos are conducting trials on the 5G technology that has been suggested by 3GPP.

The trials on the 5G technology have been started, which is why believe that the 5Gi network might increase the overall cost of the deployment of the network. That's why Airtel is against this network, while Reliance Jio seems to be in favor of the network and Vodafone-Idea does not share any update on the technology they are going to use in the trails.

Best Mobiles in India